Panasonic Industry signs with distributor Bürklin Elektronik

The newly signed pan-European distribution deal covers passive components, switches and factory automation solutions.

Bürklin will offer electronic components like capacitors, resistors, switches, relays, PhotoMOS, PIR motion sensors and solar cells as well as factory sensors, fans, temperature controller, timer and counter of Panasonic Industry Europe.



Rudolf Kammerer, Director, Panasonic Industry Europe commented: “We are very proud to announce this next step in our relationship with Bürklin. We continue to see a great deal of scope to grow sales across the EMEA region. By combining our solution competence with Bürklin’s capabilities, sales network and high specification, our customers benefit from increased product availability and excellent customer service.”



Alfred Lipp, COO of Bürklin, added: “Panasonic portfolio will significantly strengthen our product capability. Initially, we are focusing on sectors such as EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services), industrial automation and Medical Engineering. We will stock a wide selection of parts especially hybrid capacitors, resistors and switches as well as relays and factory sensors.“