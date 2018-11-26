© Axiom Space

US / Danish tech for health conscious astronauts

Commercial space station developer Axiom Space and Danish Aerospace Company (DAC), specialising in astronauts' wearables and other health monitoring devices, plan to collaborate in the development and testing of next-generation human performance monitoring and exercise technology for use in space.

The two companies signed a cooperative agreement to test DAC-made systems on upcoming Axiom human spaceflights to Low-Earth Orbit (LEO), beginning with an experiment involving new wearables to measure astronaut vitals on Axiom's first mission to the International Space Station (ISS).



"Our collaboration with Axiom represents an important step in DAC's efforts to contribute to commercial space systems being developed for LEO," said DAC CEO Thomas A. E. Andersen. "We have been maturing our human performance monitoring and exercise technology through prototypes for the past several years. Now we look forward to the opportunity Axiom provides for the continuity of our capability demonstration."



In addition to crew health monitoring, DAC and Axiom will "explore utilising DAC's next-generation commercial space ergometer FERGO and its multifunction exercise system" on the future Axiom Station, a press release from Axiom Space states.



DAC previously developed ergometers regularly used in the Space Shuttle and ISS programs.



"The work with DAC supports development of technologies required for healthy, long-duration space habitation," Axiom Space CEO Michael T. Suffredini said. "Consistent with Axiom's mission, these technologies provide for an expanded human presence in space and improvements to life on Earth."