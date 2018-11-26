© infineon

DENSO's buying equity stake in Infineon

Infineon Technologies is strengthening its long-term partnership with automotive technology supplier DENSO Corporation, to bolster its automotive business.

Both companies aim to jointly enhance their system know-how in established and new technologies – like automated driving and electro-mobility. Underpinning this collaboration, the Japanese company has bought an equity stake in Infineon in the range of a mid-double-digit million Euro amount, a press release reads.



“We would like to establish optimal semiconductor solutions for in-vehicle electronics systems through strong partnerships with semiconductor companies in order to enhance the competitiveness of automated driving and electrification systems,” says Hiroyuki Ina, Senior Executive Director of DENSO Corporation.



“We are very pleased to expand our already well-established relationship with DENSO,” adds Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “Our collaboration with Japan’s largest and world-leading automotive system supplier is strengthening our links with the Japanese industry as well as our position in the Japanese and global semiconductor market. We welcome DENSO becoming a shareholder.”