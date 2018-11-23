© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Altair & JIG-SAW partner on LTE-enabled sensors for IIoT

Altair Semiconductor, a provider of cellular IoT chipsets, has partnered with JIG-SAW, a provider of A&A (Auto sensor-ing and Auto Direction) solutions for IoT, to develop LTE-enabled sensors for a variety of global industrial IoT applications.

The partnership combines Altair's dual-mode Cat-M/NB-IoT ALT1250 chipset with JIG-SAW's software control technology to enable developers to create new IoT business models that can drive new efficiencies across their organisations. Potential market applications include IoT sensors for warehouse site management, equipment monitoring, logistics, and more.



"We are pleased to partner with Altair Semiconductor to bring end-to-end, power and cost-optimized LTE-connected solutions to IoT users around the world," says Hiroto Ozaki, Chief Operating Officer of JIG-SAW, in a press release. "The IoT market is expanding rapidly, and enabling control not only via the cloud, but also within the modem chip layer, offers significant value for IoT users by providing high monitoring quality and stabilized, consistent services."



The collaboration will enable users with connected IoT devices to control and monitor individual devices and their statuses at all times via a modem chip connection. Additionally, auto-control services will enable users to address alerts in a timely manner.



"Because Wi-Fi is not always feasible or efficient for many industrial IoT applications, cellular is a strategic alternative for reliable, secure and low-cost connectivity to the cloud," adds Ilan Reingold, VP of Business Development and Marketing for Altair Semiconductor. "We are excited to collaborate with JIG-SAW to bring the most secure and effective LTE-enabled solutions to the global industrial sensors market."