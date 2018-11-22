© Faurecia Business | November 22, 2018
HELLA partners with French technology supplier
The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA and the French technology supplier Faurecia will cooperate in a strategic partnership for the development of interior lighting solutions.
Within this cooperation, both companies will jointly develop lighting solutions with high-technology content in the domain of surface-lighting and dynamic-lighting for a personalised cockpit environment. Faurecia contributes its expertise as a complete system integrator for vehicle interiors, HELLA supplies innovative products in the field of interior lighting, a press release reads.
"Trends such as autonomous driving and individualization will completely redefine vehicle interiors. We are therefore already working intensively on concepts for vehicle interior lighting that enable a variety of new functionalities and can be adapted to the different needs of passengers and driving situations," says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. "The collaboration with Faurecia will provide us with additional opportunities to drive the development of innovative interior lighting solutions in a comprehensive manner."
Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia, adds: "In the rapidly changing automotive industry, we need to create value through innovations with rapid time to market. As a systems integrator in the vehicle interior, we have created partnerships to expand our technology expertise and become more agile. Our strategic collaboration with HELLA is the latest example of this approach. Alongside our partnerships with MAHLE and ZF, we are uniquely positioned to offer safe, connected and personalized user experiences which can be integrated into today’s vehicles and will be critical for tomorrow’s cars."
"Trends such as autonomous driving and individualization will completely redefine vehicle interiors. We are therefore already working intensively on concepts for vehicle interior lighting that enable a variety of new functionalities and can be adapted to the different needs of passengers and driving situations," says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. "The collaboration with Faurecia will provide us with additional opportunities to drive the development of innovative interior lighting solutions in a comprehensive manner."
Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia, adds: "In the rapidly changing automotive industry, we need to create value through innovations with rapid time to market. As a systems integrator in the vehicle interior, we have created partnerships to expand our technology expertise and become more agile. Our strategic collaboration with HELLA is the latest example of this approach. Alongside our partnerships with MAHLE and ZF, we are uniquely positioned to offer safe, connected and personalized user experiences which can be integrated into today’s vehicles and will be critical for tomorrow’s cars."
HELLA partners with French technology supplier The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA and the French technology supplier Faurecia will...
Heilind signs global franchise agreement with HARTING Distributor Heilind Electronics, announces that it has signed a global distribution agreement...
Who's monitors the monitors? - ADI has a solution We bumped into Scott Hunt from Analog Devices who was showing (and detailing) a...
DRAM industry: Manufacturers’ profitability may approach... The total revenue of the global DRAM industry grew by 9% QoQ, and again hit a new record...
Dominik Asam moves from Infineon to Airbus Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer of Infineon Technologies AG, has notified the company’s Supervisory Board of his intent to move to Airbus SE as Chief Financial Officer as of 1 April 2019.
OHB Czechspace officially opened in the Czech Republic OHB Czechspace s.r.o., a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has...
ams is facing a luxury problem – a lot of opportunities A fantastic year with plenty of opportunities have meant that ams is leaving 2018 on a high...
ams & Qualcomm to focus engineering on active stereo camera solution ams and Qualcomm Technologies jointly announced the intent to focus engineering...
Murata on its massive investment in Finland Back in August Murata announced that it is investing about EUR 42 million into a new...
Autotalks expands into China Autotalks, a V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication solutions provider, is expanding...
2018: a year of challenges and opportunities for Fusion Worldwide As an independent distributor you can't – and will not – always be the bearer of good...
TerraE: cell production in Germany BMZ acquires TerraE and pushes ahead with plans for a German cell production.
LPKF continues to grow LPKF Laser & Electronics AG continued its growth course in the third quarter of the...
Arrow Electronics signs Hongfa for EMEA Arrow Electronics will supply Hongfa’s relays and related products throughout Europe, the...
TT Electronics with new resistor JV TT Electronics signed a joint venture agreement with UniRoyal. The TT UR Precision Resistors joint venture builds on the existing relationship between the two companies
Voltabox withdraws from acquiring Navitas Voltabox AG, together with its US subsidiary Voltabox of Texas, Inc., makes use of its...
Würth at Electronica on current and future investment We managed to steal a few minutes to have a chat with Alexander Gerfer from Würth...
GKN Aerospace signs USD 66 million contract for F135 components GKN Aerospace Norway has signed an eight-year agreement with Pratt & Whitney for...
Pickering invests £5M in UK and Czech facilities to meet demand The Pickering Group is undergoing a significant expansion at its UK and Czech...
An ever changing market keeps Avnet on its toes Evertiq had the opportunity to talk to Georg Steinberger, VP Communications Avnet EMEA...
Marvell opens new facility in Singapore Marvell Technology has officially opened its Operations Centre of Excellence at the Tai Seng...
EVG & Plessey to drive GaN-on-Si monolithic microLED technology Plessey has entered into a collaboration with EV Group (EVG) to bring high-performance...
Most ReadLoad more news