HELLA partners with French technology supplier

The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA and the French technology supplier Faurecia will cooperate in a strategic partnership for the development of interior lighting solutions.

Within this cooperation, both companies will jointly develop lighting solutions with high-technology content in the domain of surface-lighting and dynamic-lighting for a personalised cockpit environment. Faurecia contributes its expertise as a complete system integrator for vehicle interiors, HELLA supplies innovative products in the field of interior lighting, a press release reads.



"Trends such as autonomous driving and individualization will completely redefine vehicle interiors. We are therefore already working intensively on concepts for vehicle interior lighting that enable a variety of new functionalities and can be adapted to the different needs of passengers and driving situations," says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. "The collaboration with Faurecia will provide us with additional opportunities to drive the development of innovative interior lighting solutions in a comprehensive manner."



Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia, adds: "In the rapidly changing automotive industry, we need to create value through innovations with rapid time to market. As a systems integrator in the vehicle interior, we have created partnerships to expand our technology expertise and become more agile. Our strategic collaboration with HELLA is the latest example of this approach. Alongside our partnerships with MAHLE and ZF, we are uniquely positioned to offer safe, connected and personalized user experiences which can be integrated into today’s vehicles and will be critical for tomorrow’s cars."