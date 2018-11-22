© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Heilind signs global franchise agreement with HARTING

Distributor Heilind Electronics, announces that it has signed a global distribution agreement with the HARTING Technology Group.

The agreement was signed at the Electronica trade fair in Munich, Germany, marking the extension of Heilind’s industrial interconnect offerings worldwide. Heilind has been an authorised distributor of HARTING products in North America since 2017, a press release reads.



For those who doesn't know, the HARTING Technology Group is a global manufacturer of interconnect solutions and has production facilities in Europe, Asia and North America. The company's products are used in a variety of industries, including mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, data centers, factory automation, power generation and distribution, industrial electronics and telecommunications.



“We are excited to expand and strengthen our relationship with HARTING,” says Alan Clapp, Vice President, Heilind Electronics, in a press release. “Utilizing our global distribution and sales network, we view this partnership as a natural fit that helps position Heilind closer to our customers while meeting their requirements.”



Jon DeSouza, president and CEO of HARTING Americas, added, "With this broadened distribution alliance, we are strengthening our international distribution network from our own branches and distribution partners."