ams is facing a luxury problem – a lot of opportunities

A fantastic year with plenty of opportunities have meant that ams is leaving 2018 on a high note. With the current developments within the Automotive sector, where more and more electronics is making its way into our cars, the company already sits on a wealth of technology ready to be reapplied to the industry. Going forward the might be a need to increase capacity to make the most of the current situation.

Video: 05:25