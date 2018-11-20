© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

ams & Qualcomm to focus engineering on active stereo camera solution

ams and Qualcomm Technologies jointly announced the intent to focus engineering efforts towards a 3D depth sensing camera solution for mobile phone applications like 3D imaging and scanning and, in particular, biometric face authentication.

With ams’ VCSEL light sources and optical IR pattern technology incorporating mass- production proven wafer level optics and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Mobile Platforms, the companies have a goal to create a reference design for a cost-attractive, active 3D stereo camera solution for Android-based mobile phones.



Use cases for the platform solution could include front-facing applications that require advanced 3D imaging such as face recognition required for secure online payments as well as other applications like dynamic-depth facial scanning, a press release reads.



“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to providing active depth camera solutions to our customers,” says Keith Kressin, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited to work with ams on the development and commercialization of this reference design with the goal of bringing these depth sensing solutions to consumers in the future.”



“ams provides the full range of IR illumination devices specifically designed to address the three 3D technologies Active Stereo Vision, Structured Light and Time-of-Flight (ToF). Utilizing this leading capability together with Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile application processors for active stereo camera solutions is an exciting opportunity. We want to enable fast time-to-commercialization and broad-based availability of high quality 3D sensing solutions for Android-based smartphones and mobile devices, and this is a step towards this goal,” adds Alexander Everke, CEO of ams.