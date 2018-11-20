© Autotalks

Autotalks expands into China

Autotalks, a V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication solutions provider, is expanding its operations to China in order to bring its V2X offering to the Chinese vehicle industry.

China is a fast-growing region in the automotive and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) segments. LTE-V2X technology has been recently gaining strong momentum in China. To support the expansion, Autotalks recruited Mr. Xiaobing Yang, who will lead Autotalks' business development efforts in China out of Autotalks' new branch in Beijing. Mr. Yang brings to Autotalks over 25 years of experience in the Chinese telecom industry.



Recently, Autotalks launched its global V2X solution supporting both DSRC and LTE-V2X (also known as C-V2X) based on its second generation mature chipset with the intention of expanding its global footprint into China. Autotalks’ LTE-V2X direct communications (PC5) solution is separated from the cellular Network Access Device (NAD), resulting in a secure and cost-effective standalone LTE-V2X solution.



"Autotalks’ unique value proposition gained the attention and interest of the leading automotive players in China," explained Ram Shallom, Autotalks’ VP of Business Development and Marketing in Asia-Pacific. "with a decade-long track record, backed by mass production awards from top global automakers, we are committed to work closely with the Chinese automotive ecosystem to bring our disruptive cybersecure global V2X solution to mass deployment and start saving lives on China's roads, while easing global expansion.”