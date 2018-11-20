Components | November 20, 2018
2018: a year of challenges and opportunities for Fusion Worldwide
As an independent distributor you can't – and will not – always be the bearer of good news; especially in 2018. Shortages and increasing numbers of counterfeited components has made the landscape into a minefield, but also provided Fusion Worldwide with an abundance of opportunities to show what they got.
Video: 08:05
