LPKF continues to grow
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG continued its growth course in the third quarter of the current year. In the third quarter, the laser specialist achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 29.3 million, up from EUR 26.5 million in the same period of the previous year.
After nine months, revenue amounted to EUR 87.7 million, up 23% from EUR 71.4 million in the same period of the previous year.
For the Management Board the positive business development is a significant step towards the sustainable profitability of the company, a press release reads. The capital increase successfully implemented at the end of August resulted in issue proceeds of around EUR 16 million and enabled LPKF to significantly increase its equity ratio, providing the company with additional entrepreneurial scope for growth.
Viewed over a nine-month period, the Development and Electronics segments have generated revenue at around the previous year’s level, while revenue in the Solar segment has grown significantly; only the Welding segment has recorded a decline in revenue.
Incoming orders and orders on hand have also shown a positive development: at EUR 103.8 million, incoming orders during the nine-month period were 14% higher than in the previous year; orders on hand as of September 30, 2018 amounted to EUR 54.4 million, also 14% higher than the previous year.
The revenue in the third quarter has generated positive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the quarter and thus also for the nine-month period: EBIT for the quarter amounts to EUR 2.7 million, and therefore to EUR 5.0 million for the first nine months of the financial year (previous year: EUR 0.1 million). These figures include restructuring cost of EUR 1.3 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 0.2 million).
The sales forecast for 2018 has already been raised twice in the current financial year. The Management Board expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 115 million and EUR 120 million for 2018 and anticipates an EBIT margin at the upper end of the predicted range of up to 6%.
"Our aim for LPKF is sustainable profitability. The EBIT margin of 5.7% for the first nine months has moved us considerably closer to this goal," says Goetz Bendele, CEO of LPKF AG. Together with the new Chief Financial Officer Christian Witt and the employees, he intends to work hard to further accelerate longer-term growth, especially through new technologies.
