© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Arrow Electronics signs Hongfa for EMEA

Arrow Electronics will supply Hongfa’s relays and related products throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Relays make up the majority of Hongfa’s business with more than 160 series, 40,000 specifications and an annual production capacity of 1.5 billion pieces. The company also makes low-voltage contactors and distribution devices along with high-voltage switch and distribution cabinets. Hongfa's testing centre in China is recognised by international standards bodies including VDE, UL and CNAS, a press release reads.



Matthias Hutter, vice president product management and supplier marketing of Arrow’s EMEA components business commented: “Arrow’s extensive existing portfolio of passive and electromechanical devices will be bolstered further with the addition of the Hongfa ranges, providing our customers with even more choice.”



Dr. Christian Veit , marketing director of Hongfa Europe added: “We are pleased to be working closely with an organisation of Arrow’s scale and capabilities. The combination of Arrow’s experienced applications and engineering teams with Hongfa’s R&D and production expertise will deliver another set of winning solutions to the market.”