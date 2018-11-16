© TTelectronics Components | November 16, 2018
TT Electronics with new resistor JV
TT Electronics signed a joint venture agreement with UniRoyal. The TT UR Precision Resistors joint venture builds on the existing relationship between the two companies
The new joint venture, which will focus on thick-film, thin-film and metal-based resistors, will be registered in the UK and owned equally by both partners. Manufacturing will be based at UniRoyal’s established site in Kunshan, China, a press release reads.
TT and UniRoyal have successfully cooperated for more than a decade, producing resistors for specific target markets such as automotive, industrial automation and white goods. The new joint venture will initially produce higher-volume resistors currently supplied by UR to TT, and develop new products targeted at strategic opportunities. A range of new precision resistors, in thick-film, thin-film, and metal technologies is planned, with the first new products being available in 2019. These will be distributed by both partner-companies.
“Our partner, UniRoyal, has complementary design and manufacturing strengths, and is well established in strategically important Asian markets,” said Tim Roberts EVP Sensors and Specialist Components, TT Electronics. “With the added value of TT’s advanced technical capabilities and worldwide distribution channels, we expect TT UR Precision Resistors to quickly become a leading supplier to global markets.”
“Building on our record of successful flourishing collaboration, this new joint venture combines our two companies’ best competencies more strongly than ever before,” added Tao Hao, CEO, UniRoyal. “Leveraging proven technical capabilities, organisational strengths and distribution infrastructures we will bring forward a range of superior-performing products, targeting exciting market opportunities.”
TT and UniRoyal have successfully cooperated for more than a decade, producing resistors for specific target markets such as automotive, industrial automation and white goods. The new joint venture will initially produce higher-volume resistors currently supplied by UR to TT, and develop new products targeted at strategic opportunities. A range of new precision resistors, in thick-film, thin-film, and metal technologies is planned, with the first new products being available in 2019. These will be distributed by both partner-companies.
“Our partner, UniRoyal, has complementary design and manufacturing strengths, and is well established in strategically important Asian markets,” said Tim Roberts EVP Sensors and Specialist Components, TT Electronics. “With the added value of TT’s advanced technical capabilities and worldwide distribution channels, we expect TT UR Precision Resistors to quickly become a leading supplier to global markets.”
“Building on our record of successful flourishing collaboration, this new joint venture combines our two companies’ best competencies more strongly than ever before,” added Tao Hao, CEO, UniRoyal. “Leveraging proven technical capabilities, organisational strengths and distribution infrastructures we will bring forward a range of superior-performing products, targeting exciting market opportunities.”
LPKF continues to grow LPKF Laser & Electronics AG continued its growth course in the third quarter of the...
Arrow Electronics signs Hongfa for EMEA Arrow Electronics will supply Hongfa’s relays and related products throughout Europe, the...
TT Electronics with new resistor JV TT Electronics signed a joint venture agreement with UniRoyal. The TT UR Precision Resistors joint venture builds on the existing relationship between the two companies
Voltabox withdraws from acquiring Navitas Voltabox AG, together with its US subsidiary Voltabox of Texas, Inc., makes use of its...
Würth at Electronica on current and future investment We managed to steal a few minutes to have a chat with Alexander Gerfer from Würth...
GKN Aerospace signs USD 66 million contract for F135 components GKN Aerospace Norway has signed an eight-year agreement with Pratt & Whitney for...
Pickering invests £5M in UK and Czech facilities to meet demand The Pickering Group is undergoing a significant expansion at its UK and Czech...
An ever changing market keeps Avnet on its toes Evertiq had the opportunity to talk to Georg Steinberger, VP Communications Avnet EMEA...
Sponsored content by ComarchAsset Tracking Systems: Leveraging Effectiveness in Innovative Factory Improving employee time management and ever more effective asset utilization are common challenges for all managers. Asset tracking systems are innovative solutions supporting factories, hospitals, administration units and all...
Marvell opens new facility in Singapore Marvell Technology has officially opened its Operations Centre of Excellence at the Tai Seng...
EVG & Plessey to drive GaN-on-Si monolithic microLED technology Plessey has entered into a collaboration with EV Group (EVG) to bring high-performance...
Murata to expand multilayer ceramic capacitors production Murata says that its subsidiary, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., located in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China will commence construction of a new production building during November 2018.
ERNI and Amphenol ICC sign Second-Source Agreement ERNI and Amphenol ICC have entered into a second-source agreement covering the...
SMTC acquires MC Assembly Holdings SMTC has acquired all outstanding shares of MC Assembly. The purchase price at...
Arrow expands agreement with Cree’s Wolfspeed division Arrow Electronics has expanded its agreement with Cree’s Wolfspeed division. The new...
UMC: "Our DRAM technology design is different" “There is a misimpression that UMC did not have any DRAM knowledge or...
European semiconductor distribution keeps growth momentum in Q3/2018 DMASS reports 6.3% growth in semiconductor distribution for Q3/CY18. Growth ranges vary...
Infineon acquires silicon carbide specialist Siltectra Infineon acquires Siltectra GmbH, a start-up based in Dresden. The start-up has developed technology (Cold Split) to process crystal material efficiently and with minimal loss of material.
Aurelius takes over wholesale company Hellanor in Norway The lighting and electronics specialist Hella sells the Norwegian company Hellanor...
TDK Electronics teams up with Aito in piezo haptics TDK Electronics is joining forces with Aito, a specialist in controller solutions for piezo...
Fusion Worldwide expands its international footprint The distributor says that it has – significantly – expanded its operations in Singapore...
Yaego buys land in Taiwan – plans capacity expansion The board of directors of Yageo Corporation have passed a resolution to acquire a plot of...
Infineon & NEXT Biometrics team up on smart card reference... Infineon has teamed up with Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology supplier, NEXT...
South Korean producer to set up copper foil plant in Hungary South Korean Doosan has chosen Hungary as the location for its new copper foil plant.
Most ReadLoad more news