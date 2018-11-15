© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Pickering invests £5M in UK and Czech facilities to meet demand

The Pickering Group is undergoing a significant expansion at its UK and Czech Republic sites in order to support growth and new product development.

The group of companies, which includes Pickering Electronics and Pickering Interfaces, has already completed a refurbishment of its UK interfaces’ site, and work at the relay company is due for completion in Q1 2019.



In addition to redeveloping its global headquarters and manufacturing centre in the UK, Pickering is also investing in an additional 3'000 square metre facility in the Czech Republic. This Czech facility is already producing many of Pickering Interfaces’ switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications, including value add assembly such as cable and connector solutions. In total, the investment in the UK and Czech is expected to reach GBP 5 millions, the company discloses in a press release.



“Despite predictions as far back as the 1970s that our relay business would have a limited lifetime, we have seen exactly the reverse. We are challenged by our customers – including our sister company Pickering Interfaces - to deliver ever-higher performance in miniature packages, and that means that demand for our reed relays has never been higher. Similarly, demand for our simulation, test and verification products is also increasing, thanks to the complexity of today’s automotive and semiconductor manufacturing systems and the need for automated test processes. Therefore, we needed to streamline our manufacturing operations and add more capacity,” says CEO Keith Moore, in the release.



The company is expecting this this to be an ongoing process, especially in Czech Republic as it is looking to add new products and support activities.