Business | November 13, 2018
EVG & Plessey to drive GaN-on-Si monolithic microLED technology
Plessey has entered into a collaboration with EV Group (EVG) to bring high-performance GaN-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) monolithic microLED technology to the mass market. microLEDs are said to be the key optical technology for next-generation AR applications.
Plessey has purchased a GEMINI production wafer bonding system from EVG to enable bonding and alignment at Plessey's fabrication facility in Plymouth, UK. This enables Plessey to bond its GaN-on-Si microLED arrays to the panel's backplane at a wafer level, and with the high level of alignment precision necessary to enable very small pixel dimensions, a press release reads.
EVG's patented SmartView NT Automated Bond Alignment System technology is suitable for Plessey's requirements because it allows face-to-face alignment of the wafers with very high precision. A maximum level of automation and process integration is achieved by the GEMINI Automated Production Wafer Bonding System. Wafer-to-wafer alignment and wafer bonding processes up to 300mm for volume manufacturing are all performed in one fully automated platform.
"The modular design of the GEMINI system is ideal for our requirements. Having the pre-treatment, clean, alignment and bonding enabled within one system means higher yield and throughput in production. The excellent service provided by EVG has been critical to bringing the system online quickly and efficiently," says John Whiteman, VP of Engineering at Plessey, in the release.
