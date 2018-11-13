© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Murata to expand multilayer ceramic capacitors production

Murata says that its subsidiary, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., located in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China will commence construction of a new production building during November 2018.

The construction of the new facility aims to increase the company’s production capacity for multilayer ceramic capacitors in order to respond to the increased demand. At the same time, the company is planning to construct a new office and energy building, the company states in an update.



With this expansion Murata is adding quite a lot of square meters to its operations. The production building will provide the manufacturer with an additional 94’925 square metres, the office building will provide the company with 15,708 square metres and the energy building will have a total floor area of 16’595 square metres.



Construction is scheduled to start this month are the entire project is expected to be ready begin operations in December 2019. The buildings alone will represents an investment of JPY 14 billion (about EUR 109.18 million).