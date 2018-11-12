© evertiq

ERNI and Amphenol ICC sign Second-Source Agreement

ERNI and Amphenol ICC have entered into a second-source agreement covering the MicroSpeed connector family, to establish MicroSpeed as the reliable board-to-board solution satisfying challenging high-speed, industrial and harsh environment applications.

"We are delighted having Amphenol ICC as a second-source for MicroSpeed", said Michael Singer, Vice President Marketing at ERNI Electronics. "This relationship with Amphenol ICC will drive the standard for board-to-board solutions, highly reliable EMI shielding and speed up to 25Gb/s. Over the last years the MicroSpeed products get high market acceptance in various challenging applications and with Amphenol ICC we will be able to bring MicroSpeed products to the next level".



"Amphenol ICC is very pleased to work with ERNI by providing the industry with a second-source of ERNI's innovative MicroSpeed connector" said Fabrizio Stango, Product Marketing Director at Amphenol ICC. "ERNI expertise and Amphenol's expertise in industrial connector technology is a good match to offer a standard, dual-sourced high-speed board-to-board solution."