© evertiq Components | November 12, 2018
Arrow expands agreement with Cree’s Wolfspeed division
Arrow Electronics has expanded its agreement with Cree’s Wolfspeed division. The new agreement positions Arrow Electronics as Cree’s largest global distributor for Wolfspeed’s industry-leading silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) on SiC product portfolio.
“We are pleased to build upon and expand our franchise to include both Wolfspeed’s power and RF solutions,” said David West, senior vice president of global marketing and engineering at Arrow. “This agreement offers our customers a greater range of technology options that will enable continuous product innovation.”
“Wolfspeed’s heritage as a pioneer of GaN-on-SiC technology for RF applications is well established and offers an attractive value proposition to our customers who are evolving the technology marketplace,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., president of Richardson RFPD. “This agreement offers a strategic advantage in that we can now provide the optimal RF power solutions to meet our customers’ diverse needs.”
“We are committed to ensuring our customers have access to our superior SiC-based semiconductor devices,” said Thomas Wessel, senior vice president of global sales and marketing. “Arrow’s global sales force enables us to reach more markets and customers quicker and more efficiently through a proven partner solution.”
