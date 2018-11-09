© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Fusion worldwide expands its international footprint

The distributor says that it has – significantly – expanded its operations in Singapore, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and the U.S., opened a new office in Munich and a new warehouse in Amsterdam.

The expansion comes as the demand for electronic components continues to skyrocket. And Fusion's focus on quality led to an investment in new equipment for quality hubs including new Keyence scopes and in-house solderability testing. The new equipment will enhance its global warehouse operations, including its new warehouse in Amsterdam and newly expanded warehouse in the United States and Hong Kong.



"As the need for electronics in industries such as computing, automotive, industrial and telecom grows, global companies turn to distributors like Fusion Worldwide to source electronic components to keep production lines running. In an era of extreme demand, Fusion helps smooth inefficiencies in the global supply chain including shortages, end of life products and obsolescence," the company writes in a press release.