Yaego buys land in Taiwan – plans capacity expansion
The board of directors of Yageo Corporation have passed a resolution to acquire a plot of land in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park for NTD 790 million (EUR 22.6 million) and to expand its products and continue to increase investments with core production in Taiwan.
The acquired land in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park measures about 21'000 square metres, on this plot the company is planning to build a new plant which would offer the company about 53'000 square metres of new space, the company states in a press release.
Including all of the investments in land, plant, equipment and so forth, Yageo will invest about NTD 10 billion (EUR 286.5 million) in capital expenditure over next three years. The capacity expansion will mainly focus on the mid/big-sized high-capacitance capacitors that will be soon withdrawn from key Japanese peers, as well as the products with higher unit price such as automobile-grade- and specialty items of the company’s product lines, in order to fulfill the increasing demands for highend
components from new applications.
Amidst the China-US trade dispute, Yageo says that it will continue to expand investments in Taiwan and implement the strategy of staying in Taiwan and deploying around the world.
