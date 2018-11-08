© infineon - for illustrative purposes Components | November 08, 2018
Infineon & NEXT Biometrics team up on smart card reference design
Infineon has teamed up with Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology supplier, NEXT Biometrics, to create a reference design for biometric payment cards.
The reference platform incorporates all necessary elements to develop and manufacture a smart card with a fingerprint sensor and helps card makers to simplify their production processes and to shorten time-to-market for their offerings.
The use of biometrics for second factor authentication is said to be next big thing in payment card innovation following signatures, embossing, magnetic stripe and secure chip technologies. Instead of entering a PIN or showing an ID, the card holder authenticates by using a fingerprint sensor embedded on the card.
The biometric card reference design includes a biometric module, a secure element, an operating system with biometric and payment applets, as well as a recommended and proven pre-lamination and lamination method for manufacturing the card.
“Infineon is committed to enable a secure and convenient payment experience enhanced by fingerprint authentication,” says Bjoern Scharfen, Head of the product line Payment & Wearables at Infineon, in a press release. “As a turnkey solution, the reference platform that Infineon jointly developed with NEXT will drive biometric innovations in the smart card industry and help make digital transactions easier and safer.”
“By listening to our customers and focusing on their requirements, we’ve made it a priority to deliver the tools they need to speed the implementation and deployment of biometric smart card technology,” adds Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. “With our leadership in large-area, flexible fingerprint sensor technology and Infineon’s semiconductor expertise we’re delivering a complete solution that can be used by smart card makers to add further innovation. By simplifying development, Infineon and NEXT are leading the way toward making the use of biometric smart cards pervasive worldwide.”
The use of biometrics for second factor authentication is said to be next big thing in payment card innovation following signatures, embossing, magnetic stripe and secure chip technologies. Instead of entering a PIN or showing an ID, the card holder authenticates by using a fingerprint sensor embedded on the card.
The biometric card reference design includes a biometric module, a secure element, an operating system with biometric and payment applets, as well as a recommended and proven pre-lamination and lamination method for manufacturing the card.
“Infineon is committed to enable a secure and convenient payment experience enhanced by fingerprint authentication,” says Bjoern Scharfen, Head of the product line Payment & Wearables at Infineon, in a press release. “As a turnkey solution, the reference platform that Infineon jointly developed with NEXT will drive biometric innovations in the smart card industry and help make digital transactions easier and safer.”
“By listening to our customers and focusing on their requirements, we’ve made it a priority to deliver the tools they need to speed the implementation and deployment of biometric smart card technology,” adds Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. “With our leadership in large-area, flexible fingerprint sensor technology and Infineon’s semiconductor expertise we’re delivering a complete solution that can be used by smart card makers to add further innovation. By simplifying development, Infineon and NEXT are leading the way toward making the use of biometric smart cards pervasive worldwide.”
Infineon & NEXT Biometrics team up on smart card reference... Infineon has teamed up with Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology supplier, NEXT...
South Korean producer to set up copper foil plant in Hungary South Korean Doosan has chosen Hungary as the location for its new copper foil plant.
Bosch invests €1 billion into new wafer fab in Dresden Every car nowadays makes use of semiconductors, and that has been true for quite a while. In 2018, every new vehicle featured semiconductors worth 370 dollars, and thanks to increasing electrification and automation, demand...
Court says Qualcomm must play ball and license tech to competitors The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled on Tuesday that chip...
Everspin & SilTerra to create manufacturing centre for MRAM Everspin Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), has entered into a multi-year partnership with Malaysian semiconductor company SilTerra, to create additional manufacturing capacity for Toggle MRAM...
Arkema acquires Spanish specialist in instant adhesives Arkema says it is expanding in engineering adhesives with the acquisition of Afinitica, a Spanish...
Contract prices started to drop in PC DRAM market Contract prices of PC DRAM products have started to turn downward sharply this October...
Littelfuse completes acquisition of Monolith Semi Littelfuse, Inc. completed the acquisition of Monolith Semiconductor, Inc., a start-up...
UMC charged alongside Fujian Jinhua; issues statement The U.S. Justice Dept. announced on November 1, 2018 that a federal grand jury in...
Globalfoundries sets up ASIC solutions subsidiary Avera Semi Globalfoundries has established Avera Semiconductor LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary aimed...
Cypress enters into JV with SK hynix Under an agreement for an initial five-year period, the joint venture will manufacture and...
Nichia wins court confrontation in Germany Nichia claims final victory against Everlight’s subsidiary WOFI in an infringement proceeding in...
MagnaChip names Samsung veteran as Chief of Strategic Planning The designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform...
Syntec Optics launches fabless integrated photonics manufacturing Syntec Optics, an optics manufacturer located in Rochester, New York, says that...
Jenoptik further expands manufacturing capacity Jenoptik Optical Systems, LLC is adding 8'100 square feet of manufacturing space to its...
Infineon and XAIN to bring blockchain into the car Infineon Technologies and XAIN have agreed to work together on bringing blockchain...
SMIT buys hardware-based verification systems and... SMIT Holdings, a CAM supplier and a mPOS supplier in China, has announced its new...
Innodisk enters alliance to bring AIoT into the spotlight Innodisk, along with partners and its four subsidiaries, are expanding into to the sectors...
AdvanIDe expanding into Russia Advanced ID Electronics, an independent provider of semiconductors for the smart...
KLA-Tencor to establish R&D facility in Michigan KLA-Tencor Corporation says that it plans to establish a R&D centre in Ann Arbor...
DMASS: Positive trend continues through Q2/2018 DMASS reports 5.7% growth in semiconductor distribution for Q2/CY18. Significant variation by...
The many uses of a 200 mA precision voltage reference The LT6658 is not a run-of-the-mill reference or regulator, as it performs both...
Most ReadLoad more news