November 08, 2018
South Korean producer to set up copper foil plant in Hungary
South Korean Doosan has chosen Hungary as the location for its new copper foil plant.
The company is investing almost EUR 100 million in this venture. Once completed, Doosan will create 181 new jobs in the Tatabánya Industrial Park.
The yearly output of the factory, once its up and running in the second half of 2019, is planned to be around 50 thousand tonnes of red copper foil, which is estimated to be enough for the batteries of some 2.2 million electric cars, according to a report from HIPA – the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.
Doosan is active in several economic fields, from the construction industry to electronics; and this new investment will enable the company to strengthen its footing in the electronics industry. Currently the company is running production plants in 7 countries in the electronics field.
The report states that through this Hungarian investment, Doosan may become the sole supplier of copper foil in Europe.
Hungary has seen a number of electromobility-related investments recently. Samsung SDI opened its battery factory in Göd last year, while this March SK Innovation announced its intention to build a battery cell plant in Komárom. Not to mention that production started at the battery component unit of South Korean Shinheung this spring, and that construction for the lithium-ion battery production plant of the Japanese GS Yuasa in Miskolc started.
