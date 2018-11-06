© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | November 06, 2018
Everspin & SilTerra to create manufacturing centre for MRAM
Everspin Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), has entered into a multi-year partnership with Malaysian semiconductor company SilTerra, to create additional manufacturing capacity for Toggle MRAM products.
This partnership is part of a three-way agreement between Everspin, SilTerra and Bosch Sensortec, a licensee of Everspin’s TMR sensor intellectual property, a press release reads.
Through this partnership, Everspin will augment its production capacity to meet growing demand for its Toggle MRAM products in the industrial, computing, medical, and transportation markets. Initial production is expected to start in calendar year 2020.
Everspin will continue in parallel to operate its manufacturing line for Toggle MRAM and TMR sensor products in Chandler, Arizona. That capacity is operated under a cleanroom lease and manufacturing agreement with NXP.
“Everspin is proud to partner with Bosch Sensortec and SilTerra in taking this strategic step of creating new manufacturing capacity for our products. Continued expansion in the manufacturing capacity for our Toggle MRAM products is a key pillar of our long term growth strategy,” says Kevin Conley, Everspin’s CEO.
“We are excited about the manufacturing partnership with Everspin and Bosch Sensortec. SilTerra is committed to deliver best-in-class manufacturing capacity support and service to ensure rapid ramp up of products to meet market expectations,” adds Firdaus Abdullah, SilTerra’s CEO.
Through this partnership, Everspin will augment its production capacity to meet growing demand for its Toggle MRAM products in the industrial, computing, medical, and transportation markets. Initial production is expected to start in calendar year 2020.
Everspin will continue in parallel to operate its manufacturing line for Toggle MRAM and TMR sensor products in Chandler, Arizona. That capacity is operated under a cleanroom lease and manufacturing agreement with NXP.
“Everspin is proud to partner with Bosch Sensortec and SilTerra in taking this strategic step of creating new manufacturing capacity for our products. Continued expansion in the manufacturing capacity for our Toggle MRAM products is a key pillar of our long term growth strategy,” says Kevin Conley, Everspin’s CEO.
“We are excited about the manufacturing partnership with Everspin and Bosch Sensortec. SilTerra is committed to deliver best-in-class manufacturing capacity support and service to ensure rapid ramp up of products to meet market expectations,” adds Firdaus Abdullah, SilTerra’s CEO.
Everspin & SilTerra to create manufacturing centre for MRAM Everspin Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), has entered into a multi-year partnership with Malaysian semiconductor company SilTerra, to create additional manufacturing capacity for Toggle MRAM...
Arkema acquires Spanish specialist in instant adhesives Arkema says it is expanding in engineering adhesives with the acquisition of Afinitica, a Spanish...
Contract prices started to drop in PC DRAM market Contract prices of PC DRAM products have started to turn downward sharply this October...
Littelfuse completes acquisition of Monolith Semi Littelfuse, Inc. completed the acquisition of Monolith Semiconductor, Inc., a start-up...
UMC charged alongside Fujian Jinhua; issues statement The U.S. Justice Dept. announced on November 1, 2018 that a federal grand jury in...
Globalfoundries sets up ASIC solutions subsidiary Avera Semi Globalfoundries has established Avera Semiconductor LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary aimed...
Cypress enters into JV with SK hynix Under an agreement for an initial five-year period, the joint venture will manufacture and...
Nichia wins court confrontation in Germany Nichia claims final victory against Everlight’s subsidiary WOFI in an infringement proceeding in...
MagnaChip names Samsung veteran as Chief of Strategic Planning The designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform...
Syntec Optics launches fabless integrated photonics manufacturing Syntec Optics, an optics manufacturer located in Rochester, New York, says that...
Jenoptik further expands manufacturing capacity Jenoptik Optical Systems, LLC is adding 8'100 square feet of manufacturing space to its...
Infineon and XAIN to bring blockchain into the car Infineon Technologies and XAIN have agreed to work together on bringing blockchain...
SMIT buys hardware-based verification systems and... SMIT Holdings, a CAM supplier and a mPOS supplier in China, has announced its new...
Innodisk enters alliance to bring AIoT into the spotlight Innodisk, along with partners and its four subsidiaries, are expanding into to the sectors...
AdvanIDe expanding into Russia Advanced ID Electronics, an independent provider of semiconductors for the smart...
KLA-Tencor to establish R&D facility in Michigan KLA-Tencor Corporation says that it plans to establish a R&D centre in Ann Arbor...
DMASS: Positive trend continues through Q2/2018 DMASS reports 5.7% growth in semiconductor distribution for Q2/CY18. Significant variation by...
The many uses of a 200 mA precision voltage reference The LT6658 is not a run-of-the-mill reference or regulator, as it performs both...
Aixtron and Iruja Co. Ltd. sign JV agreement A Joint Venture agreement signed by Aixtron SE, Germany and Iruja Co. Ltd., South Korea...
Qualcomm finds its way into GoPro Qualcomm says that two cameras in GoPro's just-released HERO7 lineup use...
FRAMOS adds Croatian engineering facilities The supplier of imaging products says that Smartek Vision will become part of the FRAMOS...
Norco Group opens UAE office with new appointment Norco Group’s operations in the United Arab Emirates have officially commenced with the...
Most ReadLoad more news