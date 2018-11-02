© Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics launches fabless integrated photonics manufacturing

Syntec Optics, an optics manufacturer located in Rochester, New York, says that it has expanded its capabilities to include manufacturing of components for integrated photonics circuits (PIC) and also packaging capabilities to satisfy the needs for low cost and low loss photonics.

The techniques developed by Syntec Optics can make small photonics readers for PIC chips, off-chip optics including interconnects, collimators, and arrays for visible and infrared spectra, and metrology procedures. In addition to these techniques, it has now invested in tools to support the design of PICs, Design for Manufacturing considerations for PIC fabs, and passive alignment of components for packaging.



"It is great to see Syntec Optics developing off-chip optics and the ability to source PICs. PIC will bring low cost, weight, and power consumption solutions to electronics circuits used in customer's optical assemblies," says Syntec's executive chairman and investor, Al Kapoor, in a press release.



The company recently renovated a 85'000 square feet manufacturing facility in the metropolitan Rochester area.



"The properties of optical polymers and easily-moldable glasses such as chalcogenides provide a realistic path to commercialization satisfying the high-volume, low-cost requirements of the optical interconnects that will enable integrated photonics platforms. We look forward to collaborations with our customers," says Dr. Rob Parada, President of Syntec Optics.