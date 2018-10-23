© pichetw dreamstime.com

FRAMOS adds Croatian engineering facilities

The supplier of imaging products says that Smartek Vision will become part of the FRAMOS Group, effective October 22. As FRAMOS Embedded Engineering, the Croatian team will focus on Embedded Vision development, custom solutions, IP and sensor modules.

The newly incorporated vision manufacturer Smartek Vision was founded in 2001 and is located in Cacovec, Croatia. Bought by Framos in 2014, the complete facilities, including all 30 employees, will now become an integrated part of the FRAMOS group – operating as their Embedded Engineering department. The company will continue to operate in its current structure, any contracts will remain unchanged, the company says.



“We are extremely pleased to join the FRAMOS Group. With over 17 years of experience in vision engineering and manufacturing, our focus will be enabling the FRAMOS customers to leverage from imaging technologies and embedded vision to create cutting-edge solutions in all industrial and consumer markets. Our engineering team is a very knowledged development partner for individual approaches to sensor modules, custom cameras, imaging algorithms plus IP and SoC solutions to support customers building devices that see,” says Damir Dolar, appointed as Vice President of FRAMOS Embedded Engineering.



Lorenzo Cassano, FRAMOS’ Vice President Business Development, adds: “We are welcoming the facilities in Croatia into to the FRAMOS Engineering team. The location in East-central Europe provides the Framos group with additional capabilities to access strong partner networks, including high-tech production facilities equipped with cutting-edge technologies."