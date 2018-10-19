© Norco

Norco Group opens UAE office with new appointment

Norco Group’s operations in the United Arab Emirates have officially commenced with the opening of its Abu Dhabi office. This permanent presence in the UAE has been made possible with the recruitment of Jun Chrysler L. Perote.

The specialists in battery-backed AC and DC UPS systems has already established a local partnership with Al Yaseah. With support from the UK headquarters in Aberdeen, Mr Perote, has overall responsibility for day-to-day operations, providing back-up battery and UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) support to Al Yaseah, covering the UAE and the wider Middle East region.



Jun has more than a decade of experience working in the power industry, covering all aspects from hands-on fault-finding to project management and business development.



“Jun’s CV stood out immediately, it spoke for itself. He has the perfect skill-set to work independently and grow Norco’s presence in the Middle East. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team,” says Director, John Roy, in a press release.



“There’s been a lot of behind-the-scenes work involved with starting the UAE arm of Norco Group, and it’s great to see it come together with Jun’s appointment. Through our strategic partner Al Yaseah, we’re excited to offer our services to new potential clients now the Abu Dhabi office is open for business,” adds Finbar Kelly, Commercial & Contracts Manager.