© Norco Business | October 19, 2018
Norco Group opens UAE office with new appointment
Norco Group’s operations in the United Arab Emirates have officially commenced with the opening of its Abu Dhabi office. This permanent presence in the UAE has been made possible with the recruitment of Jun Chrysler L. Perote.
The specialists in battery-backed AC and DC UPS systems has already established a local partnership with Al Yaseah. With support from the UK headquarters in Aberdeen, Mr Perote, has overall responsibility for day-to-day operations, providing back-up battery and UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) support to Al Yaseah, covering the UAE and the wider Middle East region.
Jun has more than a decade of experience working in the power industry, covering all aspects from hands-on fault-finding to project management and business development.
“Jun’s CV stood out immediately, it spoke for itself. He has the perfect skill-set to work independently and grow Norco’s presence in the Middle East. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team,” says Director, John Roy, in a press release.
“There’s been a lot of behind-the-scenes work involved with starting the UAE arm of Norco Group, and it’s great to see it come together with Jun’s appointment. Through our strategic partner Al Yaseah, we’re excited to offer our services to new potential clients now the Abu Dhabi office is open for business,” adds Finbar Kelly, Commercial & Contracts Manager.
Jun has more than a decade of experience working in the power industry, covering all aspects from hands-on fault-finding to project management and business development.
“Jun’s CV stood out immediately, it spoke for itself. He has the perfect skill-set to work independently and grow Norco’s presence in the Middle East. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team,” says Director, John Roy, in a press release.
“There’s been a lot of behind-the-scenes work involved with starting the UAE arm of Norco Group, and it’s great to see it come together with Jun’s appointment. Through our strategic partner Al Yaseah, we’re excited to offer our services to new potential clients now the Abu Dhabi office is open for business,” adds Finbar Kelly, Commercial & Contracts Manager.
Norco Group opens UAE office with new appointment Norco Group’s operations in the United Arab Emirates have officially commenced with the...
Micron to acquire remaining interest in IM Flash Technologies JV The Boise, Idaho company is intending to exercise its right to call Intel's interest in the...
Ultralife Corporation awarded a $8.3M supply contract Ultralife Corporation has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 8.3 million...
Exagan forms Taiwan subsidiary – opens centre in Taipei GaN semiconductor specialist, Exagan, says that it has established Exagan Taiwan Ltd...
Photomask maker Compugraphics with new hire and sales office Photomask manufacturer, Compugraphics – a business operated as a division of...
Smiths Group to acquire United Flexible Smiths Group plc has entered into an agreement to acquire United Flexible, Inc., a provider...
Cree inks long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it signed a strategic long-term agreement to produce and supply its...
Toshiba to expand with new production facility in Japan Toshiba Corporation says that it will reinforce production production of its SCiB lithium-ion...
Fingerprint is looking to strengthen its position in India Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with a new...
Kyocera increase production capacity for pastes with new facility Kyocera Corporation says that it has started construction of a new manufacturing facility on...
Varroc Lighting increase production in Czech Republic Varroc Lighting Systems is significantly increasing of its production capabilities in the...
Squire team up with electronics giant Ennoconn Squire Mining says that the company has appointed Ennoconn Corporation as its...
Apple buys part of Dialog’s business for $600 million Dialog Semiconductor announces an agreement with Apple to license certain of its power management technologies, transfer certain of its assets and over 300 employees to the Cupertino company to support chip research and...
Micron to invest $100 million in artificial intelligence startups Micron Ventures says it will invest up to USD 100 million in venture funding targeted at technology startups focused on artificial intelligence (AI), with twenty percent aimed at startups led by women and other underrepresented groups.
Data Respons acquires technology companies Data Respons ASA says that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares...
Volvo Cars and NVIDIA deepen ties Swedish car maker, Volvo Cars, and NVIDIA, are joining forces for the development of a highly...
Continued strong growth for UK distributors UK Authorised Distributors report continuing strong revenue growth in August ’18 reflecting...
US Government bans import of rare-earth magnets In the recently published ‘'National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019’’', the US government per 10 U.S.C 2533C banned the use of rare-earth permanent magnets, e.g. NdFeB and SmCo as...
Samtec acquires PCI The interconnect specialist announces that it has recently acquired the assets and...
DRAM and NAND Flash products with price decline in 4Q/18 and 2019 DRAM products have begun to see a weak price trend, showing only a 1~2% QoQ hike in...
ON Semi acquires a bigger share of Fujitsu’s 8-inch wafer fab ON Semiconductor has completed a 20 percent share purchase of Fujitsu’s 8-inch...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments