Ultralife Corporation awarded a $8.3M supply contract

Ultralife Corporation has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 8.3 million to supply its Vehicle Amplifier-Adaptors (VAA) and Mounted VHF Amplifiers to Thales Defense & Security, Inc., for the U.S. Army’s Leader Radio and other opportunities.

The Leader Radio supports the Army’s Network Modernization strategy and Network Cross-Functional Team experimentation efforts with a software-defined radio capable of providing data and voice communications via multiple waveforms. With the two-channel Leader Radio, soldiers will only carry one radio instead of the two currently required for voice and data. Ultralife’s radio-specific VAA platform provides the soldier with an enhanced range of digital voice and data communications and operational flexibility, a press release reads.



“Leveraging the fielding and operational success of our radio-specific VAA product line, this latest award demonstrates the effectiveness of our ongoing new product development strategy of designing and building technically advanced, integrated communication systems devices in collaboration with our strategic partners,” says Michael D. Popielec, Ultralife’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in the release. “We look forward to participating in this multi-year program and continuing to add other new products and building blocks to our proven platforms for soldier modernization.”



Shipments are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019.