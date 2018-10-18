© Exagan

Exagan forms Taiwan subsidiary – opens centre in Taipei

GaN semiconductor specialist, Exagan, says that it has established Exagan Taiwan Ltd. with a new sales and applications centre in Taiwan in order to accelerate the development and use of fast, intelligent GaN power solutions in the region.

The new centre is located in Taipei’s Nankang Software Park and officially opened on October 18. Asia sales director Ralf Kilguss is heading up regional sales in Asia, leveraging his 20 years of experience in the semiconductor and power electronics markets.



“With this new application center, our company experts will be able to work closely with local customers on evaluating and designing GaN-based solutions while speeding the technology’s adoption in the rapidly growing charger and server sectors, which are being driven by a very dynamic Asian market,” CEO, Frédéric Dupont, says in a press release.