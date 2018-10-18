© jirsak dreamstime.com

Photomask maker Compugraphics with new hire and sales office

Photomask manufacturer, Compugraphics – a business operated as a division of MacDermid Enthone Electronics Solutions – announces the opening of a sales office in Singapore and the appointment of a new Director of Sales.

Mark Teo has joined Compugraphics as the Director of Sales Asia Pacific and brings to them with 10+ years of experience in the photomask industry and extensive semi-conductor knowledge. Compugraphics‘ migration arises from the desire to mesh an expanded array of opportunities in the Asia Pacific region with a greater global presence for client support, a press release reads.



Walt Laskow, Vice President and General Manager, said “By having a physical presence in Singapore, we are confident of adding tremendous value, competently coordinating client-focused projects, and providing better support for the cycle of design-through-production, to all of our customers located in Asia Pacific.