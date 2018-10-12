Business | October 12, 2018
CST Global receives framework order US company
Sivers IMA Holdings AB’s subsidiary, CST Global, has received a SEK 21.5 million (EUR 2.07 million) framework order for the delivery of semiconductor devices to a US Fortune 100 company.
The unnamed customer has already successfully evaluated prototype devices and this order is for pre-commercial devices, to ensure conformance to the final specification, before placing further orders, a press release reads.
"We are very pleased that CST Global received this framework order for pre-commercial, semiconductor devices. We are confident that we will meet the performance specification required by the customer and expect this order to be the first of many, similar sized orders going forward ", says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA, in the release.
A total of SEK12.6 million (EUR 1 21 million) of the framework order will be delivered and billed during the frouth quarter of 2018.
"We are very pleased that CST Global received this framework order for pre-commercial, semiconductor devices. We are confident that we will meet the performance specification required by the customer and expect this order to be the first of many, similar sized orders going forward ", says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA, in the release.
A total of SEK12.6 million (EUR 1 21 million) of the framework order will be delivered and billed during the frouth quarter of 2018.
Kyocera increase production capacity for pastes with new facility Kyocera Corporation says that it has started construction of a new manufacturing facility on...
Varroc Lighting increase production in Czech Republic Varroc Lighting Systems is significantly increasing of its production capabilities in the...
Squire team up with electronics giant Ennoconn Squire Mining says that the company has appointed Ennoconn Corporation as its...
Apple buys part of Dialog’s business for $600 million Dialog Semiconductor announces an agreement with Apple to license certain of its power management technologies, transfer certain of its assets and over 300 employees to the Cupertino company to support chip research and...
Micron to invest $100 million in artificial intelligence startups Micron Ventures says it will invest up to USD 100 million in venture funding targeted at technology startups focused on artificial intelligence (AI), with twenty percent aimed at startups led by women and other underrepresented groups.
Data Respons acquires technology companies Data Respons ASA says that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares...
Volvo Cars and NVIDIA deepen ties Swedish car maker, Volvo Cars, and NVIDIA, are joining forces for the development of a highly...
Continued strong growth for UK distributors UK Authorised Distributors report continuing strong revenue growth in August ’18 reflecting...
US Government bans import of rare-earth magnets In the recently published ‘'National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019’’', the US government per 10 U.S.C 2533C banned the use of rare-earth permanent magnets, e.g. NdFeB and SmCo as...
Samtec acquires PCI The interconnect specialist announces that it has recently acquired the assets and...
DRAM and NAND Flash products with price decline in 4Q/18 and 2019 DRAM products have begun to see a weak price trend, showing only a 1~2% QoQ hike in...
ON Semi acquires a bigger share of Fujitsu’s 8-inch wafer fab ON Semiconductor has completed a 20 percent share purchase of Fujitsu’s 8-inch...
Neo Lights’ looking to bring manufacturing to India Neo Lights Holdings, a developer and manufacturer of LED technologies, is looking to...
Arrow signs DH electronics to add embedded products and... Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with DH electronics to supply DH’s range of...
Tobii signs agreement with VR headset manufacturer Swedish eye tracking specialist, Tobii AB, announces that the company has signed an...
Renesas to transfer Kochi factory to Marusan Industry Semiconductor supplier, Renesas Electronics, says that it will transfer its Kochi Factory...
Standex acquires high-reliability magnetics provider Standex International Corporation says that it has acquired New Hampshire-based...
Rutronik and Osram expand distribution agreement Rutronik and Osram Opto Semiconductors have expanded their distribution agreement to...
TDK breaks ground for new UK EMC test facility TDK Corporation is constructing a new – GBP 1 million – EMC test facility located adjacent to...
Emerson to buy General Electric’s Intelligent Platforms Business Emerson announces that it has agreed to acquire Intelligent Platforms, a division of General...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments