CST Global receives framework order US company

Sivers IMA Holdings AB’s subsidiary, CST Global, has received a SEK 21.5 million (EUR 2.07 million) framework order for the delivery of semiconductor devices to a US Fortune 100 company.

The unnamed customer has already successfully evaluated prototype devices and this order is for pre-commercial devices, to ensure conformance to the final specification, before placing further orders, a press release reads.



"We are very pleased that CST Global received this framework order for pre-commercial, semiconductor devices. We are confident that we will meet the performance specification required by the customer and expect this order to be the first of many, similar sized orders going forward ", says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA, in the release.



A total of SEK12.6 million (EUR 1 21 million) of the framework order will be delivered and billed during the frouth quarter of 2018.