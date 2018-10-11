© Data Respons Embedded | October 11, 2018
Data Respons acquires technology companies
Data Respons ASA says that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in IT SONIX GmbH and XPURE GmbH, two R&D Services companies situated in Leipzig with 125 employees.
The companies are niche providers of specialist services and SW technology (Java, Embedded, Cloud, Data Sience (AI) and agile UXUI) specifically aimed at "Connected Car" solutions, internet of things, mobile services and embedded applications.
"With this transaction, we continue to strengthen our presence in Germany, the by far largest industrial market in Europe and a strategically important market for Data Respons. More notably, we continue to strengthen our competence, industry know-how and customer footprint within some of the world's most dynamic and R&D intensive industries. The acquired companies are deeply involved in the ongoing digital transition for some of the leading automotive brands in Germany," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release
IT SONIX and XPURE's provide operational synergies both on specialist competence and customer footprint and strengthens Data Respons' position as a complete technology partner for industrial digitalisation, IoT and smart embedded solutions in Germany, the release reads.
"We are looking forward to become part of the Data Respons Group. We share the same culture and technology profile and both companies are working close with our customers to develop innovative solutions. We rely on specialists driven by new technology, accustomed to perform and develop highly complex solutions," says Andreas Lassmann CEO of IT SONIX and XPURE.
"I am pleased to welcome IT SONIX and XPURE to the Data Respons family. We are fully committed; to further intensify the partnerships with their clients as well as to foster the agile team spirit and individual expertise of their employees. Together we have good prerequisites to take on larger, ground breaking projects creating smarter digital solutions for the future," Kenneth Ragnvaldsen concludes.
