Volvo Cars and NVIDIA deepen ties

Swedish car maker, Volvo Cars, and NVIDIA, are joining forces for the development of a highly advanced, AI-capable core computer for the next generation of Volvo cars.

The core computer is based on NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Xavier technology and will allow Volvo Cars to implement an advanced computing platform for its new cars on the forthcoming Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA 2) vehicle platform. The first car with the new core computer will appear early next decade, Volvo says in a press release.



The agreement is said to deepen the existing collaboration and partnership between the companies which last year started joint development of advanced systems and software for self-driving cars.



The new computing platform will use NVIDIA’s advances in AI as well as its computing power, allowing Volvo Cars to take considerable steps forward in implementing advanced driver support systems, energy management technology and in-car personalisation options.



Adding 360-degree perception capabilities and a driver monitoring system, the core computer aims to help Volvo Cars safely introduce fully autonomous cars.



“A successful launch of autonomous drive will require an enormous amount of computing power as well as constant advances in artificial intelligence,” says Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars, in the release. “Our agreement with NVIDIA is an important piece of that puzzle and helps us to safely introduce fully autonomous Volvo cars to our customers.”



“As a world-leader in safety technology and innovation, Volvo understands there is a direct connection between safety, comfort, and the computing capability inside the vehicle,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.