© deepstock shutterstock

US Government bans import of rare-earth magnets

In the recently published ‘'National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019’’', the US government per 10 U.S.C 2533C banned the use of rare-earth permanent magnets, e.g. NdFeB and SmCo as well as and tungsten originating in China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran in products for national defense purposes.

Rare-earth permanent magnets, mainly on the basis of neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) are being used in high performance motors and generators of all kinds as well as in numerous automotive applications, often to replace mechanical or hydraulic systems. Military applications use primarily samarium-cobalt (SmCo) magnets or assemblies due to the higher application temperature range provided by these alloys.



German manufacturer Vacuumschmelze (VAC) has the capability and factories in place to produce both NdFeB and SmCo solutions in Europe; from alloy composition level to finished magnets, as well as full magnet assemblies. “VAC has a significant focus on Aerospace and Defense applications as we are the only global company that has the capability to do both high end alloys such as cobalt-iron soft magnetic materials, rotors, stators, and permanent magnet solutions. With our global network of sales and field application engineers we offer a unique set of capabilities to provide application specific solutions which are in line with government regulations like 10.U.S.C 2533C”, says Scott Pelhank, Vice President Global Sales at VAC, in a press statement.