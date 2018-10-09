© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | October 09, 2018
Samtec acquires PCI
The interconnect specialist announces that it has recently acquired the assets and going-forward business relationship of Precision Connector, Inc., or PCI.
PCI specializes in design and manufacture of precision RF and microwave coaxial connectors and brings over 25 years of design experience in the RF/Microwave industry to the Samtec team, a press release reads.
The additional engineering support and product offering of precision interconnects — such as 3.50 mm, 2.92 mm, SMP, 2.40 mm, 1.85 mm, SMPM and 1.0 mm — will further strengthen Samtec’s RF portfolio and accelerate Samtec advancements into the precision RF sector.
Precision RF operations will continue at the Franklin, Indiana location, as a division of Samtec, Inc. Terms of the deal has not been disclosed.
