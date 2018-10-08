© mucella1 dreamstime.com Business | October 08, 2018
Renesas to transfer Kochi factory to Marusan Industry
Semiconductor supplier, Renesas Electronics, says that it will transfer its Kochi Factory (which it closed back in May, 2018) to Marusan Industry Co., Ltd.
Following the challenges faced in maintaining the profitability of the Kochi Factory due to reduced production load, Renesas announced its decision to close the factory in December 2015 within a period of two to three years. And as promised, the Kochi factory was closed as of May 31, 2018.
Since 2015, with the assistance of Kochi Prefecture, Renesas focused on securing a purchaser for the facility and has now reached an agreement to transfer Kochi Factory to Marusan, a company headquartered in Ozu City, Ehime Prefecture, whose main operations include the development, manufacture, and sales of hygiene products made from cotton and organic cotton.
This transfer of Kochi Factory to Marusan is scheduled to be completed in October 2018.
