Rutronik and Osram expand distribution agreement

Rutronik and Osram Opto Semiconductors have expanded their distribution agreement to include the North American market, resulting in a fully global franchise agreement, effective October 1, 2018.

Osram provides a range of LEDs in low-power, mid-power, high-power and ultra-high-power classes for general illumination, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications - as well as infrared emitters, lasers, and optical sensors.



“We’re excited about the new opportunities we will be able to offer our customers with the addition of a leading automotive supplier such as Osram to our product portfolio,” said Sean Sisson, Rutronik’s vice president for North America, in a press release. “With Osram’s extensive product line aligned with our field application engineers and field sales specialists, we look forward to serving our growing customer base in North America.”



“We are pleased to add Rutronik as a distributor of our innovative optoelectronic technologies in North America,” adds Geoff Brown, vice president of sales, North America, at Osram Opto Semiconductors. “Osram is well established in the region, and Rutronik is already a leading distributor of our LED products in Europe and China. Combining this regional and product expertise will enable us to quickly impact the North American market.”



The addition of the North American region marks the completion of a global franchise agreement between the two companies.