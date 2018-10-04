Bel acquires BCMZ Precision Engineering Limited

Bel Fuse announces that it is acquiring privately-held UK based manufacturer of precision machined components, BCMZ Precision Engineering Limited.

For over 50 years BCMZ has been providing machined components to a range of industries and is a supplier of precision machined components into Bel's Cinch Connectivity Solutions UK business. The company has a diversified portfolio of customers in the Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Telecommunications, Fibre-Optic, and Medical Industrial Sectors. BCMZ is additionally expected to give Cinch the capability to continue to support key defense and industrial customers across Europe with localised in-house machining ability, a press release reads.



“BCMZ has been a strategic supplier to Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Fibreco product line since its inception and we look forward to utilizing this ability across our broader business in the future. Bel’s acquisition of BCMZ allows the business to modernize and vertically integrate our in-house operations and further improve our supply chain management,” said Pete Bittner, President of Bel Connectivity Solutions business.



Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.