Zumtobel opens the doors to its 40’000 sqm Serbian facility

Lighting specialist Zumtobel Group has officially opened the doors to its new luminaire and component production facility in Niš, Serbia.

"Our new plant in Niš, located in the heart of Central Eastern Europe, plays a vital role in paving the company’s way to the future and get back on track. We are convinced that Niš contributes to strengthening our competitiveness while at the same time allowing us to react more flexibly to changing market requirements and to better supply our core European markets as well as the emerging markets in this region," says Alfred Felder, CEO Zumtobel Group, in a press release.



The new plant is described an important and strategic cornerstone for the company to create a stable foundation for future profitable growth. The 40’000 square metre plant is the result of the company’s EUR 30 million investment.



The site consists of two production areas: Production Area 1 for components (Tridonic) started serial production with one line by the end of July 2018; Production Area 2 for luminaires started the ramp-up at the beginning of September.



This new production facility in Niš will be supplying products such as LED luminaires and LED drivers. Most of the products that will be produced in Serbia are mainly to be intended for Central and Eastern Europe as well as Middle East export markets.



Currently, the company employs about 260 people at the Niš plant. However, the group has developed a long-term plan for its investment in Serbia that will involve the gradual build-up of the local workforce to 1’100 employees according to the growth plans of three to five years.