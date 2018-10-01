© Molex

Molex to acquire Laird’s connected vehicle solutions division

Electronics component manufacturer, Molex Electronic Technologies, says that it has agreed to acquire the Connected Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division of Laird Limited.

Laird CVS specialises in the design, development and delivery of vehicle antenna systems, smart device integration and vehicle connectivity devices.



Molex says that these solutions will enhance its capabilities and support the development of agile connected vehicle technology ecosystems featuring the 10Gbps Ethernet backbone for automotive OEMs building next-generation, intelligent vehicles.



“There is tremendous demand for seamless end-to-end network integration across hardware, software and services in the automotive industry,” says Tim Ruff, senior vice president, Molex Business Development, in a press release. “Laird CVS expands our geographic reach and strengthens our ability to support automotive OEMs seeking to introduce future-ready vehicles with critical functionality while still containing costs. It aligns with our strategy to provide groundbreaking solutions for a growth market.”



“Our team is excited about the opportunities this transaction creates to combine our technology expertise and experience with that of Molex to help automotive OEMs anticipate and meet the complex challenges of keeping vehicles connected on the move, especially as we continue to move closer to a future where autonomous vehicles are commonplace,” adds Steven Brown, president, Laird Connected Vehicle Solutions.