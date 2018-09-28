© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production

Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, Japan, will commence construction of a new production building in October 2018.

The construction of the new facility is intended to increase production capacity for ceramic multilayer capacitors in order to respond to increased demand. The company acquired the land back in April of 2017, the company states in an update.



The 10'174 square metre new building will offer the company a total floor area of 41'126 square metres. Construction is scheduled to start in October 2018 and is expected to be completed in November 2019. The company is investing JPY 40 billion (EUR 303 million), including building and production facilities in this new venture.