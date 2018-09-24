© Skeleton Technologies Components | September 24, 2018
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED
Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian company DIMAC RED S.p.A. for distribution and technical cooperation in Heavy Transportation and Grid applications.
DIMAC RED S.p.A., has been key provider of ultracapacitor technology for the past 14 years and has implemented it on light trucks and other hybrid and electric vehicles from an early design phase.
"We have tested all the leading suppliers on the market and are convinced that Skeleton Technologies has by far the best offer. The lowest internal resistance (ESR) and highest efficiency levels of Skeleton’s ultracapacitors lets us explore new solutions that were not thinkable with other products. We are now keen to scale up the technology.", says Mr. Valter Arosio Chief Executive Officer of DIMAC RED S.p.A, in a press release.
Mr Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologies adds: “For us, this is an important step to enlarge our network and have DIMAC RED on board to help boost our business, especially in Heavy Transportation and Grid. With the highest power density ultracapacitors on the market, DIMAC RED will help provide the vital energy and cost savings required for today and tomorrow’s energy storage systems”
"We have tested all the leading suppliers on the market and are convinced that Skeleton Technologies has by far the best offer. The lowest internal resistance (ESR) and highest efficiency levels of Skeleton’s ultracapacitors lets us explore new solutions that were not thinkable with other products. We are now keen to scale up the technology.", says Mr. Valter Arosio Chief Executive Officer of DIMAC RED S.p.A, in a press release.
Mr Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologies adds: “For us, this is an important step to enlarge our network and have DIMAC RED on board to help boost our business, especially in Heavy Transportation and Grid. With the highest power density ultracapacitors on the market, DIMAC RED will help provide the vital energy and cost savings required for today and tomorrow’s energy storage systems”
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured...
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the...
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments