© otnaydur dreamstime.com Business | September 24, 2018
HID Global acquires Crossmatch
HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has acquired Crossmatch, a supplier of biometric identity management and secure authentication solutions, from Francisco Partners.
Crossmatch’s portfolio of products includes biometric identity management hardware and software that complement HID’s broad portfolio of identity products and services.
“Our acquisition of Crossmatch strengthens HID Global’s ability to offer innovative biometric identity solutions to hundreds of millions of users worldwide,” says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of HID Global, in a press release. “Adding Crossmatch to our company will extend HID’s market leadership in the trusted identity space and allow us to fulfill the promise of biometrics in critical identity applications.”
Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Crossmatch employs over 270 professionals across a global network of development hubs and strategic sales offices. With the acquisition, HID Global gains biometric identity management solutions for civil government, defense and commercial applications, as well as a secure multifactor authentication software solution.
“I am very pleased that Crossmatch is joining the HID family. Countering today’s advanced security threats requires innovative, comprehensive identity management solutions incorporating both biometric and non-biometric components. Our market-leading biometric identity management solutions and unique composite authentication solution perfectly complement HID’s already robust offerings,” says Richard Agostinelli, CEO of Crossmatch.
