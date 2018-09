Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market

© BAE Systems (illustration purpose only)

Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also referred to as drones—have become widely popular and gained significant interest in commercial, consumer, and government markets.

Introduction

Market Growth, Segments, and Applications

Challenges Within UAV/UAS Industry

Heavily Regulated and Restricted

Competitive Threats and Commoditization

Limited RF and Microwave Expertise

Radar Solution and Its Versatility

Develop a basic understanding of radar and its various modes

Understand the components of the RF signal chain required for a complete radar solution

Adopt radar solutions that provide a complete hardware setup and the software algorithms that will allow them to get to market faster

Understanding the Basics of Radar and Various Modes

FMCW Radar Mode

Figure 1. FMCW radar concepts.

Range resolution is dependent on transmitter carrier sweep bandwidth; the higher the transmitter sweep bandwidth, the higher the range velocity of the radar sensor

is dependent on transmitter carrier sweep bandwidth; the higher the transmitter sweep bandwidth, the higher the range velocity of the radar sensor Velocity resolution depends on dwell time and carrier frequency; the higher the carrier frequency or dwell time, the better the velocity resolution

depends on dwell time and carrier frequency; the higher the carrier frequency or dwell time, the better the velocity resolution Angular resolution depends on carrier frequency; the higher the carrier frequency, the better the angular resolution

Range-Doppler Mode

Digital Beamforming (DBF) Mode

Analog Devices’ 24 GHz Multichannel Radar Signal Chain

Figure 2. Analog Devices’ 24 GHz multichannel radar solution.

Part Description Function ADF4159 13 GHz fractional-N FMCW ramping PLL Ramp generator ADF5901 ISM band, 2-channel FMCW transmitter Transmit MMIC ADF5904 ISM band, 4-channel receiver Receive MMIC ADAR7251 4-channel, 16-bit continuous time data acquisition ADC AFE ADSP-BF70x Low power ADSP-BF70x series of Blackfin® embedded DSP processors with 512 kB L2 SRAM and DDR2/LPDDR interface DSP

24 GHz, Multichannel Radar System Performance Advantage

Utilize FMCW radar to detect range and velocity of objects up to 200 m away with a resolution of approximately 60 cm (resolution can be improved to 15 cm with application-specific antenna design)

Achieve a field of view of approximately 120° in azimuth and 15° in elevation based on the antenna array design; by combining antennas as used in digital beam, the radar can use DBF to calculate angular information for a wider field of view

Achieve (compared to traditional low cost, single-channel radar solutions) / At least 2× improvement in sensitivity; Up to 1.5× better detection range; Lower power consumption

Simplifying Radar RF Design for Non-RF Engineers

Figure 3. Demorad 24 GHz radar platform solution.

Summary