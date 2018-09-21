© Nissan

Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF

Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated into the new Nissan LEAF.

Maxim's battery monitoring IC supports ISO 26262 and ASIL D requirements (also applicable for ASIL C). Its differential universal asynchronous receiver/transmitter (UART) using capacitive isolation reduces BOM costs and failure in time (FIT) rates. The flexible UART enables robust communications in noisy environments, a press release reads.



Using Maxim's proprietary daisy-chain architecture and successive-approximation-register (SAR) analog-to-digital converter (ADC), the battery monitoring IC captures fast, accurate voltage measurements and delivers high electromagnetic capability (EMC) performance. The battery monitoring IC also offers a comprehensive diagnostic feature that complies with bulk current injection (BCI) requirements that are designed to promote safe and smart future vehicles.



"Maxim emphasizes the development of automotive products, and our battery management system has been highly regarded by many automobile manufacturers," says Randall Wollschlager, vice president and general manager of the Automotive Business Unit at Maxim, in the press release. "We regard this adoption of Maxim's battery monitoring IC into the new Nissan LEAF as a major step toward our continued automotive business expansion."