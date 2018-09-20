© Aixtron Business | September 20, 2018
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron
Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal organic chemical vapour deposition (MOCVD) reactor will boost Plessey's manufacturing capability of gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) wafers targeting next-generation microLED applications.
With an automatic cassette-to-cassette (C2C) wafer transfer module, the new AIXTRON reactor will be installed and operational during Q1 of 2019 at Plessey's 270'000 square feet fabrication facility located in Plymouth, UK. The AIX G5+ C MOCVD system has two separate chamber set-up options, which enables configurations of 8 x 6in or 5 x 8in GaN-on-Si wafers to be automatically loaded and removed from the system in an enclosed cassette environment.
Productivity is further enhanced by the new reactor’s automated self-cleaning technology, which helps to deliver a very low level of wafer defects by ensuring the reactor is clean on every run, significantly reducing downtime for maintenance. The new equipment also provides faster ramp and cool down along with a high susceptor unload temperature to reduce the recipe time.
The AIX G5+ C reactor will support Plessey's production roadmap to increase R&D capacity of its monolithic microLEDs based on its proprietary GaN-on-Si technology.
Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President of AIXTRON Europe, said: "We are confident that the AIX G5+ C will support Plessey's requirements in the best way possible to address the most stringent requirements for microLED production. While offering more productive configurations, the tool meets the toughest requirements from the silicon industry in terms of uniformity and particles."
Mike Snaith, Chief Operating Officer at Plessey, explained: "Our continued and valuable relationship with AIXTRON allows Plessey to rapidly bring to market its monolithic microLEDs. To help us achieve this, our latest acquisition of AIX G5+ C planetary system combines outstanding on-wafer uniformity and run-to-run performance at the lowest cost of ownership - aspects that are critical for efficient high-volume GaN-on-Silicon microLED displays."
Productivity is further enhanced by the new reactor’s automated self-cleaning technology, which helps to deliver a very low level of wafer defects by ensuring the reactor is clean on every run, significantly reducing downtime for maintenance. The new equipment also provides faster ramp and cool down along with a high susceptor unload temperature to reduce the recipe time.
The AIX G5+ C reactor will support Plessey's production roadmap to increase R&D capacity of its monolithic microLEDs based on its proprietary GaN-on-Si technology.
Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President of AIXTRON Europe, said: "We are confident that the AIX G5+ C will support Plessey's requirements in the best way possible to address the most stringent requirements for microLED production. While offering more productive configurations, the tool meets the toughest requirements from the silicon industry in terms of uniformity and particles."
Mike Snaith, Chief Operating Officer at Plessey, explained: "Our continued and valuable relationship with AIXTRON allows Plessey to rapidly bring to market its monolithic microLEDs. To help us achieve this, our latest acquisition of AIX G5+ C planetary system combines outstanding on-wafer uniformity and run-to-run performance at the lowest cost of ownership - aspects that are critical for efficient high-volume GaN-on-Silicon microLED displays."
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured...
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the...
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution...
Autotalks Launches the World's First Global V2X Solution By adding C-V2X to its existing 2nd generation automotive qualified chipset, Autotalks is...
Renesas responds to acquisition rumors Reports have been suggesting that Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is looking...
UMC and Avalanche partner for MRAM development United Microelectronics Corporation, and Avalanche Technology, Inc., announces that they have entered a partnership for joint development and production of MRAM to replace embedded flash.
Lattice names Steve Douglass as corporate VP, R&D Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Steve Douglass as the company’s Corporate Vice...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments