© Aixtron

Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron

Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal organic chemical vapour deposition (MOCVD) reactor will boost Plessey's manufacturing capability of gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) wafers targeting next-generation microLED applications.

With an automatic cassette-to-cassette (C2C) wafer transfer module, the new AIXTRON reactor will be installed and operational during Q1 of 2019 at Plessey's 270'000 square feet fabrication facility located in Plymouth, UK. The AIX G5+ C MOCVD system has two separate chamber set-up options, which enables configurations of 8 x 6in or 5 x 8in GaN-on-Si wafers to be automatically loaded and removed from the system in an enclosed cassette environment.



Productivity is further enhanced by the new reactor’s automated self-cleaning technology, which helps to deliver a very low level of wafer defects by ensuring the reactor is clean on every run, significantly reducing downtime for maintenance. The new equipment also provides faster ramp and cool down along with a high susceptor unload temperature to reduce the recipe time.



The AIX G5+ C reactor will support Plessey's production roadmap to increase R&D capacity of its monolithic microLEDs based on its proprietary GaN-on-Si technology.



Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President of AIXTRON Europe, said: "We are confident that the AIX G5+ C will support Plessey's requirements in the best way possible to address the most stringent requirements for microLED production. While offering more productive configurations, the tool meets the toughest requirements from the silicon industry in terms of uniformity and particles."



Mike Snaith, Chief Operating Officer at Plessey, explained: "Our continued and valuable relationship with AIXTRON allows Plessey to rapidly bring to market its monolithic microLEDs. To help us achieve this, our latest acquisition of AIX G5+ C planetary system combines outstanding on-wafer uniformity and run-to-run performance at the lowest cost of ownership - aspects that are critical for efficient high-volume GaN-on-Silicon microLED displays."