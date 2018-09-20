© America II Components | September 20, 2018
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology
America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Advanced MP has multiple locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, which after the acquisition will be at America II's disposal.
Mike Galinski, Chief Executive Officer of America II, said in a statement, “We are very excited about combining 70+ years of industry knowledge, expertise and resources of two leading global distribution organizations into one powerful platform.”
Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer of America II, added, “This combination will significantly expand our collective product offerings, services and geographic presence to better serve our customers worldwide and drive continued scale and growth in key markets. We are excited to join forces and leverage both of our capabilities to improve the overall value proposition we offer to our expanded global customer base.”
Homey Shorooghi, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced MP, commented, “We are thrilled to bring our two companies together as one. We both share the same values with a commitment to quality and excellence in customer service across the world.”
Mike Galinski, Chief Executive Officer of America II, said in a statement, “We are very excited about combining 70+ years of industry knowledge, expertise and resources of two leading global distribution organizations into one powerful platform.”
Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer of America II, added, “This combination will significantly expand our collective product offerings, services and geographic presence to better serve our customers worldwide and drive continued scale and growth in key markets. We are excited to join forces and leverage both of our capabilities to improve the overall value proposition we offer to our expanded global customer base.”
Homey Shorooghi, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced MP, commented, “We are thrilled to bring our two companies together as one. We both share the same values with a commitment to quality and excellence in customer service across the world.”
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured...
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the...
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution...
Autotalks Launches the World's First Global V2X Solution By adding C-V2X to its existing 2nd generation automotive qualified chipset, Autotalks is...
Renesas responds to acquisition rumors Reports have been suggesting that Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is looking...
UMC and Avalanche partner for MRAM development United Microelectronics Corporation, and Avalanche Technology, Inc., announces that they have entered a partnership for joint development and production of MRAM to replace embedded flash.
Lattice names Steve Douglass as corporate VP, R&D Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Steve Douglass as the company’s Corporate Vice...
HLJ Technology expands VCSEL production with Aixtron system Taiwanese VCSEL epitaxy and chip manufacturer, HLJ Technology Co., Ltd has ordered...
Seoul Semiconductor sues for infringement of 15 LED patents Seoul Semiconductor says that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Texas together with...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments