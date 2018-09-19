© Toshiba Memory

Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab

Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab 6, and Memory R&D Center, at its Yokkaichi operations in Mie Prefecture, Japan.

Toshiba Memory started construction of Fab 6 – a dedicated 3D flash memory fabrication facility – back in February 2017. Toshiba Memory and Western Digital have installed manufacturing equipment for key production processes including deposition and etching. Mass production of 96-layer 3D flash memory utilising the new fab has already begun, a press release reads.



Demand for 3D flash memory is growing for enterprise servers, data centers and smartphones, and is expected to continue to expand in the years ahead. Further investments to expand its production will be made in line with market trends.



The Memory R&D Center, located adjacent to Fab 6, began operations in March of this year and will explore and promote advances in the development of 3D flash memory.



“We are excited about opportunities to expand the market for our latest generation of 3D flash memory. Fab 6 and Memory R&D Center enable us to maintain our position as a leading player in the 3D flash memory market. We are confident that our joint venture with Western Digital will allow us to continue producing leading edge memories at Yokkaichi,” says Dr. Yasuo Naruke, President and CEO of Toshiba Memory, in the press release,



“We are pleased to be opening Fab 6 and the Memory R&D Center with our valued partner Toshiba Memory. For nearly two decades, the successful collaboration between our companies has fostered growth and innovation of NAND flash technology,” said Steve Milligan, Chief Executive Officer, Western Digital. “We are ramping production of 96-layer 3D NAND to address the full range of end market opportunities from consumer and mobile applications to cloud data centers.”