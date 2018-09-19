© Osram Business | September 19, 2018
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics
"Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Osram is driving forward its focus on fast-growing high-tech markets. In addition to smart lighting technologies, future developments will focus on the market fields of visualisation, sensing and treatment, in which the biological effects of light on humans and plants will be the main focus. The company is shaping its portfolio in this direction, sharpening its profile as a high-tech supplier.
LED-based products already account for around 70 percent of consolidated sales. On this basis, the company wants to develop into a “champion of photonics”, the company writes in a press release.
The portfolio of the Osram Opto Semiconductors business unit enables applications in areas such as autonomous driving, horticulture and state-of-the-art building control. In the medium to long term, these future fields offer great growth opportunities over the industry cycle, even if the segment's growth rates temporarily dip below the level of previous years due to currency developments and uncertainties in the automotive industry.
From 2020 onwards Osram Opto Semiconductors expects revenue growth at constant currency levels to be around 10% with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 23% and 29%.
"In the long term, our prospects remain intact, even though we expect Opto Semiconductor to experience some slowdown in the near term due to market influences. In the short term the visibility on market developments is limited," adds CEO Olaf Berlien.
For the next fiscal year 2018/19 revenue growth is expected to be between 5% and 10% with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% and 26%.
LED-based products already account for around 70 percent of consolidated sales. On this basis, the company wants to develop into a “champion of photonics”, the company writes in a press release.
The portfolio of the Osram Opto Semiconductors business unit enables applications in areas such as autonomous driving, horticulture and state-of-the-art building control. In the medium to long term, these future fields offer great growth opportunities over the industry cycle, even if the segment's growth rates temporarily dip below the level of previous years due to currency developments and uncertainties in the automotive industry.
From 2020 onwards Osram Opto Semiconductors expects revenue growth at constant currency levels to be around 10% with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 23% and 29%.
"In the long term, our prospects remain intact, even though we expect Opto Semiconductor to experience some slowdown in the near term due to market influences. In the short term the visibility on market developments is limited," adds CEO Olaf Berlien.
For the next fiscal year 2018/19 revenue growth is expected to be between 5% and 10% with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% and 26%.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured...
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the...
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution...
Autotalks Launches the World's First Global V2X Solution By adding C-V2X to its existing 2nd generation automotive qualified chipset, Autotalks is...
Renesas responds to acquisition rumors Reports have been suggesting that Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is looking...
UMC and Avalanche partner for MRAM development United Microelectronics Corporation, and Avalanche Technology, Inc., announces that they have entered a partnership for joint development and production of MRAM to replace embedded flash.
Lattice names Steve Douglass as corporate VP, R&D Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Steve Douglass as the company’s Corporate Vice...
HLJ Technology expands VCSEL production with Aixtron system Taiwanese VCSEL epitaxy and chip manufacturer, HLJ Technology Co., Ltd has ordered...
Seoul Semiconductor sues for infringement of 15 LED patents Seoul Semiconductor says that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Texas together with...
Zecotek's new LFS crystal production plant is already generating business Back in early August, Zecotek Photonics – a developer of photonics technologies for...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments