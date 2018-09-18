© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | September 18, 2018
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre
Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security and intelligent transportation systems, is setting up a development centre in Lithuania.
The company, which is backed by Artiman Ventures, WRV Capital, Qualcomm Ventures and Edelweiss Private Equity, plans to establish a research and development team of over 50 specialists in Kaunas, Lithuania, reports Invest Lithuania.
Tonbo Imaging was originally set up as a research-focused subsidiary of Sarnoff Corporation and Stanford Research International, before a management buyout created an independent entity in 2008. The company currently employs about 170 engineers. The company has engineering development centers in Singapore, India and the US. These global operations will now be enhanced by the company’s new development facility in Kaunas.
“Our footprint is reflective of our commitment to finding markets that best suit technology development and product distribution”. “Lithuania was a natural choice for us given its reputation as a hub for optics research and technology, local talent and economic dynamism. This, combined with the Lithuanian government’s strong support for new initiatives made the country an ideal location,” says Arvind Lakshmikumar, founder and CEO of Tonbo Imaging, in the report.
The Tonbo Group has a strong confidence in the growth of the Lithuanian branch, and it will be investing upwards of EUR 10 million to enhance the local ecosystem. Growth plans include building an R&D facility, developing a local/EU-based supply chain, and training new colleagues in Lithuania.
Tonbo Imaging will be tapping into Lithuania’s talent pool in photonics and optics, with the company looking to recruit experienced specialists in a range of technical fields.
“We plan to hire over 50 people in the next two years with extensive research experience and core technical knowledge in Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Electronics, Mechatronics, and Optoelectronics. We are also looking at hiring sales and business development specialists to support our global business functions,” Lakshmikumar continues..
These specialists will be supporting Tonbo Imaging in its asset-lean approach to developing mission-critical optics solutions in the fields of military reconnaissance, critical infrastructure security, and transportation safety The company’s products are currently in use in the defence sector, in the autonomous driving market and in hazardous industry applications such as mining.
Tonbo Imaging was originally set up as a research-focused subsidiary of Sarnoff Corporation and Stanford Research International, before a management buyout created an independent entity in 2008. The company currently employs about 170 engineers. The company has engineering development centers in Singapore, India and the US. These global operations will now be enhanced by the company’s new development facility in Kaunas.
“Our footprint is reflective of our commitment to finding markets that best suit technology development and product distribution”. “Lithuania was a natural choice for us given its reputation as a hub for optics research and technology, local talent and economic dynamism. This, combined with the Lithuanian government’s strong support for new initiatives made the country an ideal location,” says Arvind Lakshmikumar, founder and CEO of Tonbo Imaging, in the report.
The Tonbo Group has a strong confidence in the growth of the Lithuanian branch, and it will be investing upwards of EUR 10 million to enhance the local ecosystem. Growth plans include building an R&D facility, developing a local/EU-based supply chain, and training new colleagues in Lithuania.
Tonbo Imaging will be tapping into Lithuania’s talent pool in photonics and optics, with the company looking to recruit experienced specialists in a range of technical fields.
“We plan to hire over 50 people in the next two years with extensive research experience and core technical knowledge in Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Electronics, Mechatronics, and Optoelectronics. We are also looking at hiring sales and business development specialists to support our global business functions,” Lakshmikumar continues..
These specialists will be supporting Tonbo Imaging in its asset-lean approach to developing mission-critical optics solutions in the fields of military reconnaissance, critical infrastructure security, and transportation safety The company’s products are currently in use in the defence sector, in the autonomous driving market and in hazardous industry applications such as mining.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured...
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the...
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution...
Autotalks Launches the World's First Global V2X Solution By adding C-V2X to its existing 2nd generation automotive qualified chipset, Autotalks is...
Renesas responds to acquisition rumors Reports have been suggesting that Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is looking...
UMC and Avalanche partner for MRAM development United Microelectronics Corporation, and Avalanche Technology, Inc., announces that they have entered a partnership for joint development and production of MRAM to replace embedded flash.
Lattice names Steve Douglass as corporate VP, R&D Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Steve Douglass as the company’s Corporate Vice...
HLJ Technology expands VCSEL production with Aixtron system Taiwanese VCSEL epitaxy and chip manufacturer, HLJ Technology Co., Ltd has ordered...
Seoul Semiconductor sues for infringement of 15 LED patents Seoul Semiconductor says that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Texas together with...
Zecotek's new LFS crystal production plant is already generating business Back in early August, Zecotek Photonics – a developer of photonics technologies for...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments