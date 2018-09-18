© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre

Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security and intelligent transportation systems, is setting up a development centre in Lithuania.

The company, which is backed by Artiman Ventures, WRV Capital, Qualcomm Ventures and Edelweiss Private Equity, plans to establish a research and development team of over 50 specialists in Kaunas, Lithuania, reports Invest Lithuania.



Tonbo Imaging was originally set up as a research-focused subsidiary of Sarnoff Corporation and Stanford Research International, before a management buyout created an independent entity in 2008. The company currently employs about 170 engineers. The company has engineering development centers in Singapore, India and the US. These global operations will now be enhanced by the company’s new development facility in Kaunas.



“Our footprint is reflective of our commitment to finding markets that best suit technology development and product distribution”. “Lithuania was a natural choice for us given its reputation as a hub for optics research and technology, local talent and economic dynamism. This, combined with the Lithuanian government’s strong support for new initiatives made the country an ideal location,” says Arvind Lakshmikumar, founder and CEO of Tonbo Imaging, in the report.



The Tonbo Group has a strong confidence in the growth of the Lithuanian branch, and it will be investing upwards of EUR 10 million to enhance the local ecosystem. Growth plans include building an R&D facility, developing a local/EU-based supply chain, and training new colleagues in Lithuania.



Tonbo Imaging will be tapping into Lithuania’s talent pool in photonics and optics, with the company looking to recruit experienced specialists in a range of technical fields.



“We plan to hire over 50 people in the next two years with extensive research experience and core technical knowledge in Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Electronics, Mechatronics, and Optoelectronics. We are also looking at hiring sales and business development specialists to support our global business functions,” Lakshmikumar continues..



These specialists will be supporting Tonbo Imaging in its asset-lean approach to developing mission-critical optics solutions in the fields of military reconnaissance, critical infrastructure security, and transportation safety The company’s products are currently in use in the defence sector, in the autonomous driving market and in hazardous industry applications such as mining.